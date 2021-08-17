Ireland surpasses incredible Covid-19 vaccine and testing milestone

File photo: Paul Reid
CEO of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, has given an incredible update on Ireland's vaccine rollout.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Reid said that over 6.4 million vaccines have now been administered in Ireland with "82% of adults fully vaccinated and 90% partially."
He said there was "continued great progress too on the 12-15-year-olds, with almost 100,000 registered & 47,000 administered.
"The vaccines are working and give us a pathway to a brighter future," he said.
In an earlier post, Paul Reid also confirmed that Ireland has "also completed over 6.3 million Covid-19 lab tests to date."
Referring to those operating the vaccine rollout and testing centres, he added, "two major organisations that didn't exist to this level pre-Covid, protecting us all.
"Everyone involved in both these operations have done us all really proud"
Now over 6.4M vaccines administered here with 82% of adults fully vaccinated & 90% partially. Continued great progress too on the 12-15 year olds, with almost 100,000 registered & 47,000 administered. The vaccines are working & give us a pathway to a brighter future. @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 17, 2021
Interestingly, we've administered over 6.3M vaccines & also completed over 6.3M #COVID19 lab tests to date. Two major organisations, that didn't exist to this level pre Covid, protecting us all. Everyone involved in both these operations have done us all really proud. @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 16, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.