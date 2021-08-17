€120,000 funding for rock ramp at Brett's Weir in Kilkenny

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, has awarded a Kilkenny project €120,000 under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme.’



It will be used for the construction of a rock ramp on an ‘impassable’ weir. The aim of the funding is to improve fish migration upstream and downstream for salmon, eel and lamprey at Brett’s Weir, on the River Nore.

Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications said: “The scheme will support angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners in improving habitats, water quality and fish passage at a local grassroots level. The works and studies supported by the scheme will also result in wider benefits for the environment.”

Since 2016, Inland Fisheries Ireland has made more than €4 million available through its various funding schemes, including the two 2021 funds. Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development with Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Protecting and conserving fish species, like Atlantic Salmon and Sea Trout, is critical to overall health of our eco-system. Threats like water pollution, climate change and invasive species are all having a damaging impact. Under the Habitats and Conservation Scheme, made possible through fishing licence income, groups all over the country will be working on projects and measures that benefit the conservation of salmon, sea trout and their freshwater habitats.”

Financial assistance under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (SSTRCPF total of €744,326) is generated by the sale of salmon and sea trout angling licences and commercial fishing licences in Ireland. The Midlands Fisheries Fund (MFF total of €29,778) is financed through contributions from permit income, received through the Midlands Fisheries Group permit area. To be eligible, applicants to the SSTRCPF must have purchased a valid salmon and sea trout angling licence or a commercial fishing licence or for the MFF, hold a current Midlands Fisheries Group permit.