'Young farmers key to agricultural emissions reductions' - Macra na Feirme

Macra na Feirme have stated that young farmers are key in tackling agricultural sector emissions reduction targets.

The rural youth organisation believes that young farmers right across the country have already demonstrated a willingness to engage in measures that both reduce emissions and improve on-farm viability.

Macra note that Irish family farms are perfectly positioned to meet the growing global food demand while reducing emissions.

“Agriculture is uniquely placed to sequester and store CO2 and policies must ensure that this sequestering and storage is attributed to farmers and agriculture,” said Macra na Feirme President John Keane.

Macra emphasise that it is clear from the IPCC report that the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation are two key drivers of increasing global CO2 emissions.

"The government must now look to maximize Ireland’s potential in continuing to grow our sustainability credentials while also supporting growth in our sector which on a global level is a leader," they state.

"It is also clear that global food production must be focused in areas where farmers are most efficient and sustainable."