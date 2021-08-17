17/08/2021

Search our Archive

'Young farmers key to agricultural emissions reductions' - Macra na Feirme

'Young farmers key to agricultural emissions reductions' - Macra na Feirme

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Macra na Feirme have stated that young farmers are key in tackling agricultural sector emissions reduction targets.

The rural youth organisation believes that young farmers right across the country have already demonstrated a willingness to engage in measures that both reduce emissions and improve on-farm viability.

Macra note that Irish family farms are perfectly positioned to meet the growing global food demand while reducing emissions.

“Agriculture is uniquely placed to sequester and store CO2 and policies must ensure that this sequestering and storage is attributed to farmers and agriculture,” said Macra na Feirme President John Keane.

Macra emphasise that it is clear from the IPCC report that the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation are two key drivers of increasing global CO2 emissions.

"The government must now look to maximize Ireland’s potential in continuing to grow our sustainability credentials while also supporting growth in our sector which on a global level is a leader," they state.

"It is also clear that global food production must be focused in areas where farmers are most efficient and sustainable."

Ireland surpasses incredible Covid-19 vaccine and testing milestone

Gardaí issue witness appeal after young boy struck by vehicle in Kilkenny

QUIZ: Is this place in Kilkenny or Carlow?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media