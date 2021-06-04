Rothe House and Garden has officially reopened in Kilkenny City

Sunshine and smiles were the order of the day at Rothe House and Garden this morning as the city's heritage gem reopened to the public.

Speaking at the opening, Cllr. David Fitzgerald heralded the reopening as a new and exciting chapter in the history of the building.

An immense amount of preparation work went in behind the scenes the past few months to get the building in tip-top shape and despite the closure, the gardeners still had to make sure all was maintained behind closed doors.

Desiree, Ann and Sinead told Kilkenny People that they can't wait to welcome locals and future visitors into their Rothe Shop, freshly stocked with a fabulous array of craft items and gifts.

In celebrating the reopening of Rothe House is perhaps apt to once again relay its historical significance:

Rothe House is a late 16th-century merchant's townhouse complex located in the city centre of Kilkenny, Parliament Street to be exact.

The complex was built by John Rothe Fitz-Piers between 1594–1610 and is made up of three houses, three enclosed courtyards, and a large reconstructed garden with orchard.

Rothe House is the only remaining example of its type in Ireland, and considered to be nationally significant because of the range of original post-medieval features that survive.

The property, an important element of Kilkenny's heritage, is owned by the Kilkenny Archaeological Society and houses some of the society's collection of artefacts relating to Kilkenny City, County and Ireland.

The garden to the rear of the house has been reconstructed to reflect a typical 17th-century garden.

Kilkenny's medieval city wall forms part of the curtilage of the Rothe House complex.

Rothe House Trust exists to secure the conservation of Rothe House in Kilkenny for future generations.

If you've visited already, it's definitely worth another look.

The courtyards and gardens are disability friendly with the garden is wheelchair accessible via a lift and there are braille panels on the garden walls.

Be aware that the historic cobblestones in the courtyard and many staircases within the houses could be challenging.

For more information, visit the Rothe House website.