Pink Rock road remains closed in south Kilkenny

Two weeks after a 'very dangerous' rockfall closed a scenic road in south Kilkenny it remains closed.

The road at the Pink Rock, between Glenmore and the new Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, was closed to motorists and pedestrians on February 1 because of the 'precarious' situation of remaining debris on the slope.

Read also: Scenic road impassable in south Kilkenny

An inspection on the cliff face by consultants has taken place and a report is due to be delivered to Kilkenny County Council in the coming days.



On the night of Monday, February 1, gardaí informed Kilkenny County Council that there had been a rockfall on the road at the Pink Rock. Council staff inspected the road and it was closed immediately that night.

What was left on the rock face was described at ‘quite precarious’ and given the road’s popularity with walkers and motorists it was decided to keep it closed until the area could be fully assessed for safety.

There is a history of rockfalls along this stretch of road, Area Engineer Stan Cullen explained. They are generally minor in nature and rare.

What makes this rockfall a bit different is what has remained on the rock face and could still fall.