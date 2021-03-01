A chance to help Kilkenny's helpers and those in need

The pandemic has affected everyone in some way — and in some cases people are struggling and have now been out of work for nearly a year.

The Village Childcare and Community Services, incorporating ‘Kilkenny Offering A Helping Hand’ are appealing to the public and businesses who are in a position to help, for clothing and non-perishable foods, to help those in need. The group has been visible at City Hall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays offering people something to eat and drink, as well as a chat.

They are urgently seeking the following so they can continue to help those individuals and their families and those who have fallen on hard times: Men’s and women’s clean clothing such as fleeces, hoodies, jumpers, polo and t-shirts, track bottoms,leggings, jeans.

There is also a need for food — at the moment, they mainly cater for single people. Keep small portion sizes in mind — for example rice pouches instead of big family rice bags, small tins of beans, peas, sugar, jam, honey, cereal, tins of soup and beans, teabags, pasta. Toiletries: Toothpaste, toothbrush, roll on deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, ladies sanitary towels, bodywash, razors.

Donations can be dropped off to volunteers who are at the Town Hall, on Monday, Wednesday or Friday nights between 7pm and 9pm. The Village Childcare and Community Services is a fully registered charity CHY 11038, and will ensure all donations are distributed to individuals in need and families in Kilkenny.