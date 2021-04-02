Kelleher cheesed off with Kilkenny plant delays

An MEP has criticised delays to a new cheese manufacturing plant in South Kilkenny.



MEP for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher, commented on a proposed cheese manufacturing plant in Belview, delayed by planning, and now legal, challenges by An Taisce on environmental grounds.



“An Taisce do not get to decide what government policy is; the Irish Government do. It is planned, and supported by the Government, to increase dairy production to 9.49 billion litres by 2027,” said Mr Kelleher.

“An Taisce’s challenges are damaging to job creation in construction, and damaging to Irish dairy farmers who will feel the pinch in 2022 when Glanbia apply caps on production due to the failure of the new plant to open on time.”

The High Court granted An Taisce permission to bring a legal challenge to Bord Pleanala’s approval last November.