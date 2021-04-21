Water pipe bursts to be resigned to history in Jerpoint

Frequent bursts will soon be resigned to history in Jerpoint, as Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council are set to replace 450m of ageing, problematic water mains on the R448.

The works will pass along the site of the old Cistercian Abbey and will commence in late April. The contractors, carrying out the works on behalf of Irish Water will be Coffey Eng. Tec Limited and are expected to be completed in early June.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers property boundaries and, connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead pipes, these will be replaced with polyethylene (plastic) pipes as part of this improvement work.

Speaking about the works, Networks Programmes Regional Lead for Irish Water, Joe Carroll said: “Jerpoint is a unique place not only in Kilkenny, but in Ireland and we are delighted to be able to bring a more secure and reliable water supply to the residents and community of the area. The benefits of these works will come by way of replacing water mains and service connections that will reduce the instances of bursts and the occurrences of water outages which will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area.

"This work will also eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground, which is hugely important. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieving a national leakage rate of 38% by 2021. Additionally, on completion, the works will deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future. Finally, I would like to thank the residents for their patience as we carry out these essential works.”

Jerpoint Glass Studio is home to the magic of mouth-blown, hand-made and hand-finished glassware. A consistent and reliable water supply is necessary to produce glass, and the owner of Jerpoint Glass Studio, Kathleen Leadbetter welcomes the new water mains: “Jerpoint Glass Studios welcomes the news that the exiting water mains is being replaced. A reliable supply is important to all the residents of the community as well as business owners who need it to help keep machinery and operations going.”

Customers have been notified about the works and can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.

Irish Water continues to work currently with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing. Irish Water is working proactively with our delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.