Kilkenny County Council Library Service announces new Library APP

Kilkenny County Council Library Service’s new Library APP provides a single access point to Library Services 24/7 when you download it to your mobile phone/device.

The new Library App which will help people Stay Connected with their Library Service and find something to do that they might enjoy- for FREE.

Current APP features include: eReading to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and comics and eNewspapers, Under Online Resources, choose learning and language courses, music streaming/downloading, Kilkenny Digital Archive etc. What’s On/News, allows you to check upcoming Online events and library news.

You can also Search the Library Catalogue and library members can place requests for library books and check My Account. You can Find a Library Branch, see opening hours/services and access the Library Website

This is just a flavour of some of the services available on the APP, and more will be added in the future” says Dorothy O’Reilly, Senior Executive Librarian.

“The library App will also allow people to access our services when and where they like, in tandem with the gradual reopening of our branches”

Kilkenny Library APP is free, download it from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

If you are not already a library member you can join for free in APP, online at www.Kilkennylibrary.ie or at a branch.

For further information see www.kilkennylibrary.ie or contact Library H.Q. on 7794160 or info@kilkennylibrary.ie