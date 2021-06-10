Photo Appeal: Callan CBS is collecting your memories

Do you have memories of going to school in Callan, or maybe your children attended school in the town - most importantly, do you have photographs from that time?

Coláiste Eamann Rís is putting together a collection of photographic memories.

The school is delighted with all the photographs which have been sent to schooldays@cbscallan.ie. They are busy collecting as many memories as possible to commemorate - in some small way - the history of Edmund Rice Education in Callan. More photos/info/articles would be very much appreciated.