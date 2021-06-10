Photo Appeal: Callan CBS is collecting your memories

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Photo appeal from Coláíste Eamann Rís in Callan

Do you have memories of going to school in Callan, or maybe your children attended school in the town - most importantly, do you have photographs from that time?

Coláiste Eamann Rís is putting together a collection of photographic memories.

The school is delighted with  all the photographs which have been sent to schooldays@cbscallan.ie. They are busy collecting as many memories as possible to commemorate - in some small way - the history of Edmund Rice Education in Callan. More photos/info/articles would be very much appreciated. 

