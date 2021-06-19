Castleinch venue thanks traders and public, as more events are planned

Castleinch Venue Sunday Market is taking the opportunity to thank its traders and the public for all their support since reopening after lockdown.

A first autojumble will take place on Saturday, July 3. Gates open at 10am to the public. Located just outside Kilkenny City on the Callan Road, Castleinch is one of the longest running Sunday markets in Ireland, for 35 years. Sixteen staff work at the Castleinch venue on a Sunday and all are locals.

There are both inside and outside trading areas and plenty of variety of stalls. Ranging from flowers, men’s workwear and antiques — you name it and you will find it at the Sunday market.



The venue is open every Sunday to the public from 8am to 4pm.

It also has a restaurant on site so people can have that early morning breakfast or if they want to drop out later for dinner, lunch is served from noon onwards.

There are full toilet facilities, and it is wheelchair accessible, while disability parking is also available.

Castleinch Venue is now doing outside catering as well as onsite catering in Betty’s Country Restaurant. They can cater for all types of functions — family events and parties.

Events

Kilkenny Drive in Bingo is at Castleinch Venue every Saturday. Gates open from 5.30pm and bingo starts at 7pm. It is hoped to have drive-in movies also back during the summer months.

The Castleinch venue is also available for other events, be they indoor or outdoor, with a site of nine and a half acres.

For more information on any of these details, call Michael on 087-278707, find Castleinch Venue and Castleinch Venue Catering on Facebook, or see castleinchvenue.ie.