Rosbercon road gets ‘incredible’ safety boost

Kilkenny County Council roadworks

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rosbercon road gets ‘incredible’ safety boost

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Safety works have begun at a dangerous junction in Rosbercon, and already local people say there is an ‘incredible’ improvement.


At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Area Engineer Declan Murphy said works have started on the Low Cost Safety Scheme funded works at the Millbanks Road junction on the R704.
Landscaping works will follow, at the end of the month. Wall foundations have been poured.

MEMORY LANE: Faces of Kilkenny Gallery - Photos From The Past #6

Send your old photos to "news@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured in our series!


Welcoming the project, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said it was already “incredible the difference once all the growth was ‘cleared’ at the junction.
“Residents using the road every day can’t get over the amount of work done already,” she said. The clearance has improved driver visibility.


Highlighting the danger of the junction prior to the safety work, Cllr Cullen said there had been an accident there again recently. This work, she said, will save a lot of injuries in future accidents, and maybe even lives. She commended the council for funding the Low Cost Safety Scheme.

Callan Thomastown councillors elect new chairman

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie