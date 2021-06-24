Rosbercon road gets ‘incredible’ safety boost
Safety works have begun at a dangerous junction in Rosbercon, and already local people say there is an ‘incredible’ improvement.
At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Area Engineer Declan Murphy said works have started on the Low Cost Safety Scheme funded works at the Millbanks Road junction on the R704.
Landscaping works will follow, at the end of the month. Wall foundations have been poured.
Welcoming the project, Cllr Deirdre Cullen said it was already “incredible the difference once all the growth was ‘cleared’ at the junction.
“Residents using the road every day can’t get over the amount of work done already,” she said. The clearance has improved driver visibility.
Highlighting the danger of the junction prior to the safety work, Cllr Cullen said there had been an accident there again recently. This work, she said, will save a lot of injuries in future accidents, and maybe even lives. She commended the council for funding the Low Cost Safety Scheme.
