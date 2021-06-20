Callan Thomastown councillors elect new chairman

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Cllr Michael Doyle, new chairperson of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District, and new vice-chair Cllr Joe Lyons

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Callan Thomastown municipal district has elected a new chairman for the coming year.
At their first in-person meeting in many months, councillors elected Cllr Michael Doyle as their chairman.


The Fine Gael councillor is taking over the role from Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Fianna Fáil.
Fine Gael’s Cllr Joe Lyons was elected to the role of vice-chairman for the year ahead.


Speaking about his plans for the next 12 months, Cllr Doyle told the Kilkenny People that he would like to continue the efficiency the Municipal District has already shown over the course of the last couple of years.


“We have a good group of councillors there, who work hard for the people, and that will continue over the coming year.”

Thomastown memorial to mark centenary of Nicholas Mullins unveiled

Killed by Crown Forces 100 years ago today


The district councillors will now return to holding virtual monthly meetings, to maintain social distancing.
The other members of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee are Cllrs Deirdre Cullen, Matt Doran and Patrick O’Neill.

Cycle hire hubs are now operational in six Kilkenny villages

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie