Callan Thomastown councillors elect new chairman

Callan Thomastown municipal district has elected a new chairman for the coming year.
At their first in-person meeting in many months, councillors elected Cllr Michael Doyle as their chairman.
The Fine Gael councillor is taking over the role from Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Fianna Fáil.
Fine Gael’s Cllr Joe Lyons was elected to the role of vice-chairman for the year ahead.
Speaking about his plans for the next 12 months, Cllr Doyle told the Kilkenny People that he would like to continue the efficiency the Municipal District has already shown over the course of the last couple of years.
“We have a good group of councillors there, who work hard for the people, and that will continue over the coming year.”
The district councillors will now return to holding virtual monthly meetings, to maintain social distancing.
The other members of Callan Thomastown Municipal District Committee are Cllrs Deirdre Cullen, Matt Doran and Patrick O’Neill.
