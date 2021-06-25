Good news for pedestrians! Callan bypass paths to be widened

Walking on a footpath. File pic.

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Progress is being made on plans for roads in Callan town centre and the bypass road.


A brief is being prepared for design consultants who will work on the Bridge Street one-way system and Flaggy Lane.


Meanwhile, a project to widen the footpaths along the Callan bypass has begun.
Kilkenny County Council’s Road Design section is liaising with Tramore House design office and Transport Infrastructure Ireland on progressing the project to the design stage.


The update was delivered to the Callan Thomastown municipal district meeting.

