Traveller supports organisation in Kilkenny receives funding boost

Funding secured for traveller supports in Kilkenny

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Community Traveller Movement was today announced as one of seven organisations nationally that will take part in a €1million pilot community development programme.

The aim of this pilot programme is to trial community led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality as well as promote human rights. 

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, announced the news in Longford today.

WATCH: Musicians Protest in Kilkenny City - Local Reaction

"It is hugely important that those voices that are most marginalised in society are given opportunities to engage and help develop activities that they know will help enhance their lived experiences and bring their voice to the table when decisions are being made," he said.

"It’s clear from the number and quality of applications for this programme that there is a strong need among marginalised communities across the country for the supports to build a better life for themselves.

"My officials will be engaging with the projects that were unsuccessful this time to explore other ways of supporting their proposals.

"This is an initial step in recasting a grassroots community led approach to tackling disadvantage that will complement other local and national government measures to address social exclusion."

The Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) has also welcomed today’s announcement.

Green light for new 123-bed hotel in Kilkenny City

Disused and vacant former hospital building set for total transformation

Speaking at today’s announcement in Longford Community Resources, ILDN CEO Joe Saunders said: “I am encouraged to see our members in Clare, Donegal, Dublin, Kilkenny and Longford amongst the Community Development Projects announced today by Minister O’Brien.

"The funding confirmed today will assist our LDC’s support groups engaged with important social inclusion, anti-poverty and equality-based work with Traveller, Migrant and Roma Communities and other cohorts in need of assistance."

Applications to take part in the programme were received from over 120 community development organisations.

The projects chosen are based here in Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Dublin, Longford, Wexford and Meath/Louth, providing supports to Travellers; women living in poverty, migrants and people with disabilities.

Kilkenny bridge wins prestigious international IABSE 'outstanding structure' award

BAM Ireland project, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, is the longest bridge in Ireland

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie