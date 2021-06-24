Traveller supports organisation in Kilkenny receives funding boost

Kilkenny Community Traveller Movement was today announced as one of seven organisations nationally that will take part in a €1million pilot community development programme.

The aim of this pilot programme is to trial community led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality as well as promote human rights.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, announced the news in Longford today.

"It is hugely important that those voices that are most marginalised in society are given opportunities to engage and help develop activities that they know will help enhance their lived experiences and bring their voice to the table when decisions are being made," he said.

"It’s clear from the number and quality of applications for this programme that there is a strong need among marginalised communities across the country for the supports to build a better life for themselves.

"My officials will be engaging with the projects that were unsuccessful this time to explore other ways of supporting their proposals.

"This is an initial step in recasting a grassroots community led approach to tackling disadvantage that will complement other local and national government measures to address social exclusion."

The Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) has also welcomed today’s announcement.

Speaking at today’s announcement in Longford Community Resources, ILDN CEO Joe Saunders said: “I am encouraged to see our members in Clare, Donegal, Dublin, Kilkenny and Longford amongst the Community Development Projects announced today by Minister O’Brien.

"The funding confirmed today will assist our LDC’s support groups engaged with important social inclusion, anti-poverty and equality-based work with Traveller, Migrant and Roma Communities and other cohorts in need of assistance."

Applications to take part in the programme were received from over 120 community development organisations.

The projects chosen are based here in Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Dublin, Longford, Wexford and Meath/Louth, providing supports to Travellers; women living in poverty, migrants and people with disabilities.