Kilkenny camogie heroes help raise twice their target for Cois Nore

Dr Bill Cuddihy and camogie star Lucinda Gahan
A fundraiser organised by Kilkenny's camogie heroes has managed to raise more than twice its target to help Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny.
They set out to raise €1,000 but more than €2,000 was raised as part of the event, for the worthy cause.
Dr Bill Cuddihy and camogie manager Brian Dowling
A prize draw for the Kilkenny Camogie fundraiser for Cois Nore took place on Friday evening at the Cois Nore Centre, with the O' Duffy Cup making an appearance. The draw was introduced by Cois Nore Chairperson Bill Cuddihy and the winning tickets were drawn by camogie team manager Brian Dowling and team member Lucinda Gahan.
The winners were Genevieve McHardy (signed jersey) and Olga Kerr (signed hurl). Dr Cuddihy thanked the team for their help and support in organising the fundraiser.
"We're a service that provides a local service for people living with cancer to help them to live well. So we are very thankful to Kilkenny Camogie for all their help," he said.
