Kilkenny teacher to run marathon in memory of Castlecomer principal

The memory of a Kilkenny school principal who inspired generations of young people will be celebrated when one of the school’s teachers runs the London Marathon this autumn.



Seamus O’Connor was the popular principal of Castlecomer Community School and there was great sadness when he passed away earlier this year.



Padraig Haughney, a teacher of woodwork and construction at the school, is taking on the sporting endurance test in memory of his former colleague and friend. He is also raising funds for the Children with Cancer charity.



Children with Cancer’s mission is to improve survival rates across all types of childhood cancer and support children and their families to live better with and after treatment.



Padraig first met Seamus as a student at Castlecomer High, as Seamus called the school. He was also responsible for bringing Padraig back to teach there.

“Castlecomer has given me a lot. I went to school there, met my wife in school when I was 15 and Seamus brought me back to teach here. You knew he always had your best interests at heart.”



The school has a real community atmosphere, thanks to Seamus’s leadership, Padraig said. Going back to teach there was ‘like coming home.’



“Seamus was so proud of the people of Castlecomer. He loved the school and he loved the people.” Because of Covid his funeral was restricted but the cortege stopped outside the school where Padraig and other members of the school community gave Seamus a round of applause.



Padraig wanted to do something in Seamus’s memory and as a marathon runner he chose to raise money for a children’s charity, to reflect what Seamus stood for. It’s something positive that will do some good, Padraig said, and it’s good for the students to see positive role models.



This is his fourth marathon. Padraig ran the Dublin marathon twice and this will be his second London marathon. It takes place on Sunday, October 3.

You can support Padraig by donating to his fundraiser - click here to go to his fundraising page.