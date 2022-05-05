Kilkenny artist twins to tell their story on RTE's Nationwide

Artistic Kilkenny twins the Duggan sisters, who appeared last year in the Kilkenny People, will be on RTE's Nationwide programme on Wednesday, May 11, in a feature with reporter Mary Fanning.

The Piltown-based pair, Róisín and Aislinn, who qualified as genetic scientists, left the corporate world and set up their own painting studio at their parents' home in Owning in Kilkenny. They completely changed their lifestyles when they had problems with an eating disorder and returned to their first love - painting.

The twins are now making a name for themselves with their eclectic collection of art and are advocates for more awareness of eating disorders so it can be recognised early with intervention. The girl's art is selling all over the world and they have an amazing collection that features Irish mystical and Celtic legends, special commissions and pet portraits.

They opened about their journey in a candid interview outlining how, with the correct medical and psychology help, they found their way back and are recovering and they say there is no shame. The twins wanted to share their story to give hope to those who are, at present, suffering and to get the message out there; that they are not alone.

Their mother Marie tells Mary Fanning she is very proud of her brave and talented daughters who turned their lives around and are now sharing their journey and she hopes, the Nationwide programme will help others suffering from Anorexia.

Dad Robert says 'everyone is not suited to the box, society tends to steer them into in and fulfilment and happiness is so much more important than just fitting in'.

Mary Fanning says she was so impressed with the twin's honesty about their journey and their immense talent as artists.

The programme will air on Wednesday next at 7pm on RTE 1 and is repeated on RTE+1 at 8pm.

The Duggan's art collection can be viewed at https:// aislinnandroisindugganart.com