26 Aug 2022

Bike Run fundraiser in Kilkenny for inspirational charity

Kilkenny

Mick Canavan, Dewald Groenewald, Abraham Allen, Paul Brierton, Brenda Forrest, Ronnie Evans, Clare McGowan, Niamh Phelan, Stephen Hampson and Sabrina Scannell

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

26 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

An inspirational, voluntary charity that ensures essential blood supplies get to where they are needed will benefit from a fundraiser held in South Kilkenny.


More than 80 motorcycles gathered at the Inver Slieverue Service Station, on July 23 last, for their annual Kenny and Wayne Memorial Bike Run.

The run is in memory of brothers Wayne and Kenny Scannell, who tragically passed away within years of each other. Since its inception, the event has proved hugely successful in raising a substantial amount of money for organisations that need extra support like Waterford City River Rescue and the paediatric ward at University Hospital Waterford.


This year the Scannell family decided to fundraise in aid of Blood Bikes South East.
Established in 2020, Blood Bikes South East directly serves hospitals and communities across the South East and links up with other blood bike groups to provide a completely free, nationwide service, which benefits hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, patients, and their families.
They transport many urgent medical items such as blood products, medical samples, medical records, scans, x-rays, test results, medicines, and medical devices. Blood Bikes South East is a 100% volunteer run, no one is paid for their service, and all funds raised go directly into the service they provide to the community.

All Round' to Gowran for some fun


To mark this exciting event, Inver Slieverue Junction presented Blood Bikes South East with a €1,000 Leading Lights donation. Leading Lights is an Inver initiative where each Inver Service Station has the opportunity to support and recognise organisations and charities that put an effort and time into making their communities a better place. Through this programme, Inver is committed to making a positive and long-lasting contribution to people’s lives.


This donation fits with Inver’s ethos of supporting local communities, families, and education.
The store manager Sean said: “Blood Bikes South East is a truly inspiring voluntary organisation providing out-of-hours runs to ensure that those who need help can get it at any time.”
Inver would like to thank the Scannell family for organising such an amazing event and everyone who supported this fantastic fundraiser.

