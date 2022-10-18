Search

18 Oct 2022

Take a ghost tour in Kilkenny to explore the city's spooky status

See an alternative side to Kilkenny as it receives recognition as one of most haunted places in Europe

Kilkenny Ghost Tours

Kilkenny Ghost Tours tour takes participants through the narrow cobbled lanes of Kilkenny and promises a unique perspective on the locality

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

18 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

As Kilkenny has just been named as one of the top ten most haunted places in Europe, maybe it’s time to explore the niche opportunity offered by this distinction. One local business targeting the local ‘fright sector’ is Kilkenny Ghost Tours. Their one of a kind ghost tour takes participants through the atmospheric, narrow cobbled lanes of Kilkenny and promises a unique perspective on the locality. 


It is no surprise that Kilkenny is bursting with tales of the paranormal due to its ancient buildings and historic status. Locals have told ghostly stories for generations and all these tales all have one thing in common: they are based in fact and arise from genuine historic tragedies.

Kilkenny named as one of the top ten 'most haunted places in Europe'


As Kilkenny is the home of the first ever witch trial and witch burning (the poor Petronella), on the tours each visitor wears a witch hat and cape to ensure their safe passage and also carries a lantern to protect them as they traverse the spooky night-time medieval city.


The ghost tour is one hour long, starting upstairs in Lanigans Bar at 8pm. Each tour is guided by one of a cast of spooky characters (the Witch, Dr Death,  the Highwayman, the Priest Hunter, the Monk or the Banshee).

The route covers the haunted streets of Kilkenny, starting with the curse of Sir Richard Shee, along St Marys Lane and then to St Mary’s Church and graveyard. Visitors will experience the first ever witch trial of the notorious Dame Alice Kyteler along with her accomplices, Petronella and Basilia and her evil spirit, Robin Artisson.


If that’s not enough to spook even the bravest souls the tour then  takes people  from the ghostly Kilkenny Prison via Rothe House to the mysterious Black Abbey with its open stone tombs and up Black Mill Street to St Mary’s Cathedral.


On Chapel Lane visitors experience the ghostly presence of the highwayman, James Freney, Kilkenny’s own Robin Hood, along with the Monk and Dr Death. Arriving at Kilkenny Castle visitors may also encounter the White Lady or even hear the screams of the Banshee.

Finally at the famous John’s Bridge visitors might spy some of the ghostly shapes of the 16 people who fell into the river Nore when the bridge collapsed in 1763.


Sounds like a perfect way to entertain and frighten yourself silly this Halloween.  

