Texaco Support for Sport scheme now open to Kilkenny sports clubs

Texaco has now opened its Support for Sport 2023 initiative to entries. Sports clubs in Kilkenny now have the opportunity to be awarded one of 26 x €5,000 awards that will be presented to one sports club in every county next year.

About the scheme

What is the Texaco Support for Sport initiative?

The Texaco Support for Sport initiative is designed to recognise the important contribution that sports clubs make within Irish society by supporting them in a manner that can benefit them most, through a cash prize. It offers one sports club in each county within the Republic of Ireland an opportunity to win a cash prize of €5,000

How can I enter my sports club into the Texaco Support for Sport initiative?

If you are over 18 years of age and are the authorised person to enter the promotion on behalf of your club, you will need to follow these steps:



1. Register for the Texaco Support for Sport initiative



2. Verify your email address



3. Select ‘Start my application’ and complete the details required



4. Submit your application



You will receive an email from Texaco confirming whether your application has been approved.

Who is eligible to enter this promotion?

Sports clubs who are affiliated to a sporting association or federation in the Republic of Ireland and are represented by a duly authorised individual are eligible to apply. Applications from sports clubs who have previously applied for or received a Texaco Sportstars Bursary are permitted but those received from clubs who have previously been awarded a Texaco Support for Sport award will not be accepted.



Applicants must hold a valid GS number (Games and Sports Exemption number) issued by the Office of the Revenue Commissioners in respect of sports bodies who have been granted tax exemption under Section 235 of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997. Applications must include written confirmation from the Office of the Revenue Commissioners indicating that a valid GS number is held at the time of application.

How many times can a club apply for a Texaco Support for Sport award?

Eligible sports clubs can make one application for an award each year. Applications received from clubs who have previously been awarded a Texaco Support for Sport award will not be accepted.

What is the prize and what does it consist of?

There will be a prize for every county in the Republic of Ireland. One sports club per county will win a cash prize of €5,000 (Five thousand euros).

How many prizes are available to be won?

There will be one prize per county in the Republic of Ireland. The total amount of prizes is 26.



How should I complete my application?

Using a maximum of 250 words, tell us about the special position that your club holds within its community and the positive benefits that it brings to its members. Introduce your club, focus on these particular points and also advise how you would spend the €5000 award, if successful.



You may accompany your application with up to four photographs and a video of up to 30 seconds in length, but no people should be visible in either.



Your application must also be accompanied by your club’s constitution document and written confirmation from the Office of the Revenue Commissioners indicating that your sports club holds a valid GS number at the time of application.

How many words am I allowed to write on the application story?

Each application is permitted a maximum of 250 words to describe the special position that a club holds within its community, the positive benefits that it brings to its members and the manner in which the €5000 award would be spent, if successful.

When does the Texaco Support for Sport initiative close?

The promotion closes at 6pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



When will the winners be announced?

Judging will commence in February 2023 and the winning sports clubs will be notified in June 2023. The winners will be announced via email to all participating sports clubs, through national, regional and local media and on this website a number of weeks thereafter.



How will I know if my sports club has won an award?

The registered email address will be notified if the associated sports club has won an award. Participating sports clubs who haven’t been successful will be notified via email too.

Apply at www.TexacoSupportforSport.com before January 31, 2023.