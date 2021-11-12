Kilkenny city 2-bed bungalow is ideal for first-time buyer or downsizer - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
13 New Road, Kilkenny City
2 beds - 1 bath - 76.66m2
ASKING PRICE: €225,000
Fitzgerald Auctioneers are are delighted to bring this super semi-detached 2 bed-bungalow to the market. The property is ideally located within minutes’ walk of Kilkenny city centre. In the immediate vicinity there are a host of amenities including schools, shops, MacDonagh Junction, train station, Newpark Hotel & Leisure Centre and Kilkenny Golf Club. Accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, living room, two generous double bedrooms, bathroom, dining room and a kitchen which leads to a patio and private enclosed garden. The property has been well maintained over the years and benefits from upgrades including uPVC double glazed windows and doors, exterior walls dry lined and the roof has been insulated. This house is ideal for a first-time buyer or those looking to downsize. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate all the opportunities this property offers.
