Search

24 Nov 2021

Kilkenny Labour Party expresses disappointment at councillor's defection to Sinn Féin

Commitment to retain North Kilkenny's Labour council seat

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Carlow Kilkenny Labour Party has expressed its disappointment with the decision of Cllr. Denis Hynes to leave the party, and will now work to ensure the party wins back the seat it has held in the Castlecomer electoral area for generations in the next local elections, and that former Cllr Maurice Shortall worked so hard to ensure was retained in 2019.

 Cllr Hynes announced this morning that he has left The Labour Party and joined Sinn Féin.

Constituency Chairperson, Seán Ó hArgáin, expressed the disappointment of local members: “Cllr Hynes joined the Labour Party in recent years and was accepted by Labour members, not only as a candidate for the local elections but also in the last General Election. He received the active support of the membership, who canvassed on his behalf. He also received considerable support from our TD's and Senators in dealing with issues at national level. 

 

“In particular, he received huge support from long-standing councillor Maurice Shortall, without which he would not have won the seat that the Labour Party has held for generations.

 

“Our party will commit ourselves to winning back that seat at the next local elections and to continue to represent the people of the North Kilkenny area as we have done since the foundation of our state.

 

 

“The Labour Party has a long and proud history of working for the people of Kilkenny, shaping our community to be a better, kinder, fairer place. We will continue to work to deliver the real change that people need in health, housing and care, rooted in dignity and respect for all in society.”

Kilkenny Councillor Denis Hynes joins Sinn Féin

Former Labour councillor makes announcement

'Pray I don't get you' - Chilling message left on dead Kilkenny man's phone

Masked men flee house in North Kilkenny after being disturbed by owners

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media