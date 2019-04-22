Symphony of Spring Concert in Freshford

Freshford Acorn Club are delighted to host its Symphony of Spring Concert in St Lachtain's Church of Ireland on Friday April 26.

The concert will feature a highly rich and entertaining variety of music, song and comedy drawn from many musical genres that we know you will thoroughly enjoy!



Artists include: Jim White, Pat & Allison Ritchie, Fr Eamon O’Gorman, Tullaroan Variety Group, Moira Maher, Paddy Fitzpatrick, Becky Kavanagh -Hayde, Kilkenny Accordion Club, Sospiro Choir (Musical Director: Sean O Neill), Noel Cleere and other artists.

MC for the show will be Eamon Dunne. They also invite you to join them after the show for light refreshment in the annex.

Admission at door is €10. Reservations to Gerry O'Reilly on 087 2663615 as numbers are limited to 150 seats.