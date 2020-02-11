Boil Water Notice for Ballyragget Public Water Supply

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Ballragget Public Water Supply which is currently affected due to inadequate disinfection of the water at the plant caused by elevated turbidity. Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council are issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice to protect 1282 consumers on the Ballyragget Public Water Supply scheme.

Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness of water. Certain water supplies can be prone to increased levels of turbidity after heavy rain, or because algae has grown in the water source or because material such as sediment in the water mains has been disrupted. Elevated turbidity levels can compromise the effectiveness of the disinfection processes.

Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Kilkenny County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Commenting, James O’Toole, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Water Lead said: “We are aware of the impact that this notice will have on the area affected. We advise customers of the Ballyragget Public Water Supply Scheme to adhere to the Boil Water Notice until further notice. We will continue to work closely with Kilkenny County Council and the HSE to monitor the plant and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future. We will issue a further update as soon as more information is available.” Customers can view our video on using water during a Boil Water Notice at the following link https://youtu.be/7rvA63Cwaic

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children. Additional information and advice is available at Boil Water Notices or by calling Irish Water’s 24-hour customer care line at 1850 278 278. Updates are available at Water Supply Updates