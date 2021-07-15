Paulstown boil water notice lifted with immediate effect - Irish Water

After seven months Irish Water has announced the ending of a boil water notice in parts of Paulstown.

Irish Water says that all consumers on the Paulstown, Choill Rua supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Kilkenny County Council - Health Service Executive Water Local Liaison Group will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The boil water directive for all homes and businesses serviced by the Paulstown Choill Rua water supply and was issued on December 17 last.

According to Irish Water the notice was introduced because of the detection of Cryptosporidium in the drinking water.

"Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council wishes to notify customers on the Paulstown, Choill Rua water supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice which has been in place is now lifted with immediate effect.

"Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council issued a boil water notice on the Paulstown, Choill Rua supply on December 17, 2020. The lifting of the notice today, was also in consultation with the HSE."



It is estimated that more than 200 people are serviced by the Paulstown Choill Rua supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on our website at www.water.ie

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.