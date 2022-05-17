Search

17 May 2022

Kilkenny Older People's Council host Urlingford gathering

KILKENNY

Karyn Deegan, Kilkenny Library, Margo McGrath, Urlingford Library, Martin Rafter, Kilkenny Leadership Partnership and Dr Debra O'Neill, Trinity College PICTURES: VICKY COMERFORD

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

17 May 2022 1:52 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Older Peoples Council and Kilkenny Age Friendly County Programme has held an information and consultation in the Mill Family Resource Centre, Urlingford, Kilkenny.

Older people from the Urlingford and Johnstown areas attended, and Mary O’ Hanlon, Kilkenny Age Friendly Programme Ltd, welcomed all attending and introduced the programme. Those attending heard from five speakers on various services available to older people.

Michael Delahunty, Chair of Kilkenny Older Peoples Council gave a brief overview of the Kilkenny Age Friendly Programme, the role of the different service providers that deliver the programme and of the role of Kilkenny Older Peoples Council in articulating the views of older people to ensure that services provided meet older people’s needs. Seamus Nugent, Social

Inclusion Officer with Kilkenny Recreation and Social Partnership, raised the heartrate of all of the participants as he led them through a short series of chair and standing based exercises ,followed by a talk on the benefits of exercise to both mental and psychical health.

Siobhán O Brien, Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board, provided an overview of the main programmes available to older people at the various centres in the county including courses on smartphone and tablet operation and uses.

Sergeant Paul Lyons, Castlecomer gave us examples of phone and computer scams which led to bank fraud, and he provided good guidance on how to deal with the fraudsters included bogus tradesmen and others who may call to our doors. Colette Power, from ALONE provided details of her organisations main services including the Befriending service.

Information stands were provided by Ring-A-Link, Carlow Kilkenny Education and Training Board, Kilkenny Library Service and Family Carers Ireland.

The second part of the gathering involved a workshop which was facilitated by Debra O' Neill who from 2010 until 2016 was the Kilkenny Age Friendly Programme Manager. Debra was assisted by Martin Rafter, County Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and Siobhán O Brien, Carlow Kilkenny Education and Training Board. The participants formed into two groups, and they discussed and agreed their priority needs across the eight World Health Organisations themes.

They expressed their views as to how age friendly Kilkenny is-what is good in their communities, what improvements should be made and how they might contribute to making those improvements.

Finally, each group identified their three priorities that will make their county more age friendly. Debra O’ Neill will prepare a report of the findings of the Urlingford Gathering as well as the future gatherings to be held in Ferrybank, Castlecomer, Mullinavat and Graignamanagh and that report will be presented by Kilkenny Older Peoples Council to the Kilkenny Age Friendly Alliance, which has an overall responsibility in delivering the Age Friendly Programme in Kilkenny City And County.

The contents of the report will inform the Third Kilkenny Age Friendly Strategy to cover the period 2023-
2027.

Local News

