Search

26 May 2022

Kilkenny's Team Aspect take on 3000 mile cycling challenge

American coast-to-coast, non-stop race

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Team Aspect: Cathal Phillips, Seamus Nash, John Dowd and Phillip Culbert

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

26 May 2022 3:32 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A group of Kilkenny cyclists are about to take on an epic challenge to raise funds for a very special local organisation.
The four-man Team Aspect will be taking part in Race Across America - a 3000mile endurance race from California on the West Coast to Maryland on the East Coast.


It’s a nonstop race - once the four lads start to cycle in the town of Oceanside in California on June 18 at least one of them must be cycling at all times until they reach the finish line, on the far side of the country.


It’s a massive physical and organisational undertaking. Race Across America is one of the longest and most challenging endurance cycling events in the world. The course is about 30% longer than the Tour de France, and riders must finish in half the time allowed for the Tour. It crosses 12 states and has a vertical ascent of over 170,000 feet.


Team Aspect will race non-stop, 24 hours a day, regardless of weather, illness, darkness, or misdirection, with the hopes of finishing in seven days or less.


And the brave Kilkenny-based team are ready for the challenge! John Dowd, Phillip Culbert, Seamus Nash and Cathal Phillips and their crew will be competing for the second time in the Race Across America (RAAM). They have done all the training and planning, and with the experience of RAAM 2019 under their belts all their supporters are confident they will complete the challenge even faster than last time!


That support crew are the key to their success, with about a dozen volunteers from friends and family giving up their time to travel with them. The crew is an essential part of the racing strategy functioning as map readers, guides, cooks, coaches, psychologists, errand runners, and they will refine and direct every aspect of the race ensuring not only the safety of the four cyclists but their drive to finish.


Every one of the cycling team and crew are giving their time and effort to raise funds for the Aspect Centre in Kilkenny. The Aspect Unit of SOS Kilkenny provides specialised day services to adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability in the Kilkenny area. Aspect operates under SOS Kilkenny which has charity statues and was set up in the 1960s to provide supports to people with intellectual disabilities.


Any donations large or small can make a huge difference for these young adults. Team Aspect are aiming to raise €6,000 from their challenge. You can show your support with a donation - click here to go to the Team Aspect Go Fund Me page.


Team Aspect have raised in excess of €30,000 for this great cause on previous endeavours which has gone towards the purchase of some life changing facilities for the service users of the Aspect unit.
When the race starts you can follow Team Aspect’s progress on the Race Across America website: raceacrossamerica.org

Traders invited to apply for Saturday casual trading licences in Kilkenny

Kilkenny primary school students showcase their board game at national competition

First monkeypox case recorded in Northern Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media