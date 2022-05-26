Kilkenny's Team Aspect take on 3000 mile cycling challenge

A group of Kilkenny cyclists are about to take on an epic challenge to raise funds for a very special local organisation.

The four-man Team Aspect will be taking part in Race Across America - a 3000mile endurance race from California on the West Coast to Maryland on the East Coast.



It’s a nonstop race - once the four lads start to cycle in the town of Oceanside in California on June 18 at least one of them must be cycling at all times until they reach the finish line, on the far side of the country.



It’s a massive physical and organisational undertaking. Race Across America is one of the longest and most challenging endurance cycling events in the world. The course is about 30% longer than the Tour de France, and riders must finish in half the time allowed for the Tour. It crosses 12 states and has a vertical ascent of over 170,000 feet.



Team Aspect will race non-stop, 24 hours a day, regardless of weather, illness, darkness, or misdirection, with the hopes of finishing in seven days or less.



And the brave Kilkenny-based team are ready for the challenge! John Dowd, Phillip Culbert, Seamus Nash and Cathal Phillips and their crew will be competing for the second time in the Race Across America (RAAM). They have done all the training and planning, and with the experience of RAAM 2019 under their belts all their supporters are confident they will complete the challenge even faster than last time!



That support crew are the key to their success, with about a dozen volunteers from friends and family giving up their time to travel with them. The crew is an essential part of the racing strategy functioning as map readers, guides, cooks, coaches, psychologists, errand runners, and they will refine and direct every aspect of the race ensuring not only the safety of the four cyclists but their drive to finish.



Every one of the cycling team and crew are giving their time and effort to raise funds for the Aspect Centre in Kilkenny. The Aspect Unit of SOS Kilkenny provides specialised day services to adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability in the Kilkenny area. Aspect operates under SOS Kilkenny which has charity statues and was set up in the 1960s to provide supports to people with intellectual disabilities.



Any donations large or small can make a huge difference for these young adults. Team Aspect are aiming to raise €6,000 from their challenge. You can show your support with a donation - click here to go to the Team Aspect Go Fund Me page.



Team Aspect have raised in excess of €30,000 for this great cause on previous endeavours which has gone towards the purchase of some life changing facilities for the service users of the Aspect unit.

When the race starts you can follow Team Aspect’s progress on the Race Across America website: raceacrossamerica.org