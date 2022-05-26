Traders invited to apply for Saturday casual trading licences in Kilkenny

The Parade, Kilkenny
Traders are currently being invited to apply for a casual trading licence for the designated casual trading area at The Parade in Kilkenny city.
The licence will be for Saturdays only during the period July 2, 2022 - September 24, 2022 (13 weeks).
In the event of the Parade being required for a special event, the market may not go ahead and in such circumstances and part of the fee will be refunded.
Application forms are available from Kilkenny County Council by clicking HERE.
The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 12 noon on Wednesday June 8, 2022.
