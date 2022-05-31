Kilkenny councillors seek additional funding to clear decade-long lane upgrade backlog

Councillors in the Castlecomer Municipal District area have called for more funding to improve the condition of the many laneways in the area.
A recent district meeting heard how, compared to other districts, there is a huge backlog of laneways awaiting improvement works.
“The Castlecomer Municipal District has per capita an incredibly large number of laneways compared to other districts, not only across Kilkenny, but nationally,” said District Chair Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick.
“It is unaccaptable that laneways that were flagged for improvement works a decade ago still haven’t been progressed in some cases.”
Councillors passed a motion to write to Government seeking additional Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) funding to address the issue.
ohn Foxe, Sean Foxe, Clara Whelan Foxe (one of the six finalists in the NoName club Awards), Cormac Whelan Foxe,Vicki Whelan and Rena foxe PICTURE Vicky Comerford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.