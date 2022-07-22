Large solar farm granted planning permission - Kilkenny Live

File Photo
A ten year planning permission application has been granted for the development of a 17.346 hectare solar farm on a site at Parksgrove and Ballyconra, Ballyragget, County Kilkenny.
Plans for the farm include solar panels fixed to ground mounted steel frames, an electricity control room, power inverter units, underground cable ducts, a security fence, solar powered CCTV and all associated works.
The solar farm will have an operational life of 40 years.
Some of the development is within the curtilage of Ballyconra House, a protected structure, and a Natura Impact Statement has been undertaken as part of the submission.
Kilkenny County Council granted planning permission on July 12, 2022.
Lorraine Bourke, Catherine Lennon, Samantha Joyce, Minister Malcolm Noonan, Helena Power and Valerie Byrne PICTURE Vicky Comerford
While Kilkenny were hugely disappointed to come out second best against Limerick, they can still be proud of their performance
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.