Durrow Scarecrow Festival is back with a packed schedule from this weekend - Kilkenny Live

22 Jul 2022

Durrow Scarecrow Festival is back with a packed schedule from this weekend

Enjoy nine days of uninhibited imagination, creativity, music and fun!

File Photo from Durrow Scarecrow Festival

Christopher Dunne

22 Jul 2022

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Durrow Scarecrow Festival, a quirky and unique festival taking place just over the Kilkenny border in County Laois, returns from this weekend after a two year hiatus following the pandemic.

The festival is running from this Sunday, July 24 until Monday, August 1, 2022.

Every day from Sunday, a Scarecrow Village will be open in the centre of the town acting as the main hub, with lots of different events from workshops, live music, games for kids and various demonstrations happening every day of the festival.

The Food and Craft Fair

This is one of the main attractions of the festival and is situated across from the Scarecrow Village. The Food and Craft Fair is a weekend event taking place on Sunday 24th July, Saturday 30th July, Sunday 31st July and Monday 1st August. Opening hours are 11am to 6pm.

Not visiting at the weekend? If you’re a weekday visitor there are also a limited amount of craft and food traders in the Scarecrow Village and the Fun’Ky Zone along with local businesses and eateries to help you enjoy your visit to Durrow. Take the time to browse through the stalls and enjoy the quality and variety of what is on offer.

Scarecrow Summer Camp

The Scarecrow Summer Camp runs each day from 10am-1pm in the Scarecrow Village, right in the centre of Durrow. The camp is for children aged between 5 years and 12 years. The ever popular event will provide children with a host of different activities over the week, including: Clay Modelling, Drama, Sports, Arts and Crafts and much, much more. Every effort will be made to ensure that all materials used for Arts & Crafts will be recycled material. Book on Eventbrite.

Live Music Every Day

On every day of this year’s festival there will be live music in the Scarecrow Village! And what an array of amazing acts the festival has in-store this year, including The Dooley Brothers, Drops Of Green, Woodbine, Abbeyfolk, The Kelly Brothers, JL Sounds, Davie Furey, Away With The Fairies, Sweet Freedom, Brian & Figgs, and on Saturday July 39at 4.30pm, they bring you the Des Hopkins Dixieland Jazz Band, kindly sponsored by Sheppard’s Irish Auction House.

The Miami Slide

The biggest inflatable slide in Europe is back by popular demand after making its first appearance at Durrow Scarecrow Festival in 2019. It is sure to excite all, and the slide can be used by both kids and adults, if the adults are up to the challenge that is! We know the kids are! The Miami Slide is at Durrow Scarecrow Festival 2022 for the full nine days and is located in The Fun’Ky Zone: OPENING HOURS 11am — 6pm daily.

For the entire day-by-day schedule, including all the relevant details and maps, CLICK HERE.

Chairperson of Durrow Development Forum, Evelyn Olzsncy, wishes to extend 'a huge welcome' to everyone planning on visiting Durrow for the festival this year.

"We continue to be overwhelmed by the growing success of our festival each year," she said.

"We have a long list of volunteers who give their time for months in advance to bring you, what we feel is a fun-filled, family friendly event."

As is the case every year, all the profits from this festival are reinvested straight back into the community.

"Our flagship project at this time is the continued refurbishment of the former Methodist Church (ICA Hall) and the adjoining Civil Defence Hall," Evelyn added.

"Our plans to amalgamate these two buildings into a new Community Centre have been greatly set back by pandemic situation, but when complete, it will be of huge benefit to all organisations in the area.

"So once again, we invite you to enjoy nine days of uninhibited imagination, creativity, music and fun. We are sure you will find plenty of things to make you smile during your time with us."

For ticketed events, secure your tickets early at 'durrowscarecrowfestival.com'.

