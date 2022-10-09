€1,000 donation to Urlingford's new camogie club!

Moyne Templetuohy Juvenile Camogie Club received their first Leading Lights €1,000 donation from Ronan Ely of Ely's Urlingford, who joined the Inver family in 2022.

"This is a new club formed to give young girls in the area the opportunity to play camogie rather than having to travel to neighbouring clubs. We started the camogie club in March and were thrilled to receive a €1,000 Leading Lights donation to help us buy equipment." explained Aine Concagh (pictured with her three girls who play for the club). " We would like to express our appreciation to Ronan Ely and Inver for selecting our club, and we know that this grant will help the club tremendously in its first year."

Leading Lights is Inver’s one-of-a-kind community initiative established in 2016. The programme was created to give support to organisations that focus on children, education, and families, around the local Inver service stations. Inver dealers have access to annual fund of €1000 which can be used to support one or two organisations, which put and effort and time into making their communities a better place. With over 90 Inver branded service stations across the country, Inver Energy is one of Ireland's largest national fuel suppliers.

Inver would like to thank Ronan Ely for nominating such a wonderful club and wish the Moyne Templetuohy Camogie club the very best for their first year and for the future.