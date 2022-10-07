Search

07 Oct 2022

Concert by Clara-Jumi Kang on violin and Sunwook Kim on piano at Kilkenny venue this Sunday

Music Network Tour event with 'extraordinary duo' at the Concert Hall Thomastown

Clara-Jumi Kang and Sunwook Kim

Concert by Clara-Jumi Kang on violin and Sunwook Kim on piano at the Concert Hall Thomastown on Sunday

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

07 Oct 2022 1:30 PM

The Concert Hall, Thomastown, Kilkenny, is the venue  for a Music Network Tour event concert by Clara-Jumi Kang on violin and Sunwook Kim on piano on Sunday October 9, at 4pm.


The extraordinary duo will showcase their incredible musicianship and virtuosity performing music by Beethoven, Respighi, Franck and a new Music Network commission by Irish composer John Buckley who will introduce and share his insights about the work directly before the performance.


The programme will include:

Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12 no. 1 Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)


Sonata for Violin and Piano Ottorino Respighi (1879-1936)


Duo (A Music Network commission) John Buckley (b. 1951)


Violin Sonata in A major César Franck (1822-1890)

Clara-Jumi Kang was born in Germany to a musical family. She took up the violin at the age of three and a year later enrolled as the youngest ever student at the Mannheim Musikhochschuhle. She went on to study with ZakharBron at the Lübeck Musikhochschule and at the age of seven was awarded a full scholarship to the Julliard School to study with Dorothy Delay. Having made her concerto debut at the age of five with the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra, Kang has since performed with leading European orchestras including the Leipzig Gewandhaus, Cologne Chamber Orchestra, Kremerata Baltica, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Orchestre National de Belgique and the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande. 


She has collaborated with eminent conductors including Valery Gergiev, Lionel Briguier, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Andrey Boreyko, Christoph Poppen, Vladimir Spivakov, Yuri Temirkanov, Gidon Kremer, Gilbert Varga, LüJia, Myun-Whun Chung, Heinz Holliger and Kazuki Yamada. Clara-Jumi Kang currently plays the 1708 “Ex-Strauss” Stradivarius, generously on loan to her from the Samsung Cultural Foundation Korea.

Sunwook Kim came to international recognition when he won the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, aged just 18, becoming the competition’s youngest winner for 40 years, as well as its first Asian winner. Since then, he has established a reputation as one of the finest pianists of his generation, appearing as a concerto soloist in the subscription series of some of the world’s leading orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Berlin Radio Symphony, NDR Sinfonieorchester Hamburg, Hamburg Symphoniker, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Finnish Radio Symphony, Philharmonia Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, BBC Orchestra of Wales, Radio-France Philharmonic, NHK Symphony, Hallé Orchestra and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra for his BBC Proms debut in Summer 2014. 


Regular conductor collaborations include with Karina Canellakis, Thomas Sondergard, Tugan Sokhiev, Daniel Harding, Paavo Jarvi, David Afhkam, Edward Gardner, John Elliot-Gardiner, Myung-Whun Chung, Osmo Vänskä, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Kirill Karabits, Marek Janowski, Sakari Oramo, Andrew Manze, Vassily Sinaisky, Paavo Järvi, Thomas Sanderling and Sir Mark Elder.

Recital highlights to date include regular appearances at the Wigmore Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall (London International Piano Series), in the ‘Piano 4 Etoiles’ series at the Philharmonie de Paris and Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. In 20/21 Sunwook performed his debut concerts with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Minnesota Orchestra.


Tickets available from: https://www.musicinkilkenny.org/events/clara-jumi-kang-violin-sunwook-kim-piano-a-music-network-tour-event

