Tribute: The late Kathy Holohan, pillar of the Castlecomer community

The death has occurred of Kathy Holohan (née Bergin) at St James’s Hospital, Dublin, just five short months after the death of her beloved husband Eddie.

In her 93rd year she was a highly respected member of the business community. Together with her late husband they built up Holohan’s Newsagents into the flourishing shop it is today.

Being in the news agency sector, it was no surprise she was an avid reader and newspapers were read from back to front.

Kathy enjoyed the bit of style and travelled to all the local bingos. Back home the laptop afforded her the opportunity for solitaire.

Hardy and active to the last Kathy was a tireless worker all her life, but still found time for gardening and her flowers.

A great supporter of Kilkenny hurling she also, together with Eddie, travelled on many pilgrimages and was very appreciative of the Day Care Centre, where she used the facilities twice weekly.

Kathy was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass which was celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr Ian Doyle, Kiltown (chief celebrant) assisted by Msgr Michael Ryan, PP Castlecomer; Fr Eamonn O’Gorman, PP Ballyragget; Fr Tom Corcoran PP Clogh; Fr Des Foley, Augustinian Order, Galway.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie and grandson Eoin, Kathy is survived by her daughters Helena, Noreen, Catherine; sons Eamon and John; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Maureen and Madeline; sons-in-law John, Martin and John; sister Nancy; sisters-in law; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.