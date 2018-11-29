Michael Mulloy was a staunch supporter of the North Kilkenny Wheelchair Association

The death has occurred of Michael Mulloy, Ballylehane Upper, Wolfhill, Laois, on Wednesday, November 21.

He was a staunch member and supporter of the North Kilkenny Wheelchair Association over many years serving as both Chairman and Secretary with meticulous distinction.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill with buriel afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to his loving son Seán, sister Mary, sister-in-law Phil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.