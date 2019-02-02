Nora Devaney will be greatly missed

Sympathy is extended to the family of Nora Devaney (nee Connolly), Hempfield House, Gowran, Co Kilkenny, who died in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on January 26 in her 102nd year.



Nora was pre-deceased by her husband, Stephen, and is survived by her children, Sean, Patricia and Bea, grand children, Julie and Kevin, brother Michael, sons-in-law Tony and Ted, daughter-in-law Kim, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, extended family and friends.



Nora was waked at the home of Julie (granddaughter) and her husband Andrew O’Leary on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm.



Requiem Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, January 30, at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Gowran.

Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.9