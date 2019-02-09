Henry Miller was a keen gardener

The death of Henry Miller, on January 26, was met with sadness in Johnstown, Crosspatrick and surrounds.



Henry passed away after an illness surrounded by his wife of over 50 years Ruby and his daughters.



Henry was very well known and very popular in the locality.

He had a friendly personality which endeared him to all those who knew him. He gave of his best to anything he partook in, St Mary’s Church and Hall, Active Retired and the Wheelchair Association.



A keen gardener, he opened his outstanding garden every summer for “An Afternoon in the Garden” in aid of the annual holiday of the North Kilkenny Branch of the Wheelchair Association.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Ruby, daughters Lesley and June, sons in law Matthew and David, daughter in law Helen, grandchildren Daniel, Sam, Ciara, Eva, Conor and Libby, brother Arthur, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.



Henry was predeceased by his son Kevin whose passing at a young age was a great source of sadness to his parents.



Henry was buried in the church grounds of St Mary’s Church after funeral service. May his gentle soul rest in peace.