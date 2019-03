Jimmy Kavanagh will be greatly missed

Sympathy is extended to the Kavanagh family, Buncrussia Street, Freshford on the death, last weekend, of Jimmy Kavanagh late of Byrnsgrove, Ballyragget.



Jimmy, who was in his mid 80s was well known in the village and his wife Nuala (nee Ryan) also hails from Freshford.



Funeral Mass took place in St Patricks Church, Ballyragget followed by burial in St Finnans Cemetery, Ballyragget.



He is mourned by his wife Nuala, sons Seamus, Damien, John and Joe, his daughter Margaret, grandchildren, brother, sister, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family.