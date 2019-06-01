Kitty Walshe (nee Lawlor) made all who called to her home very welcome

Kitty Walshe (nee Lawlor), The Church, Tullaroan and formerly of Borrisbeg, Urlingford passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 21.

Kitty farmed, along with her husband Dick at the 'Church', Tullaroan all her married life. Dick passed away just days later, on May 27.

She was of a very happy disposition and made all who called to her home very welcome, where one was always guaranteed to get a cup of tea and cake.



She had a great love of the game of hurling and travelled along with her husband Dick to all the Tullaroan games during her life time.

After Requiem Mass in the Church of The Assumption on Friday last con-celebrated by Fr. Patsy Guilfoyle P.P. Tullaroan and Fr. Phil Buckley, Franciscan Friary, Kilkenny her remains were removed to the local cemetery for burial.

The Tullaroan hurling club members formed a guard of honour at her funeral.



Kitty is survived by her son Richard, daughter Dorothy, brothers Kieran and Billy, daughter in law Maura, son in law Michael, grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.