Anne Fitzsimons was a passionate supporter of Kilkenny hurling

The death has occurred of Anne Fitzsimons (née Moran) Oak Hill & formerly of Donaguile at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, on Wednesday, August 14.

Like so many of that generation she emigrated to the UK in search of work. Home was always where Anne’s heart was and she was delighted to return and to live in Oak Hill.

In her 93rd year she enjoyed socialising when she was able and was a passionate supporter of Kilkenny hurling.

Anne was laid to rest with her late husband Joe in the Parish Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown. She is survived by her son Denis; daughter-in-law Patricia; brother John Moran; sisters May Gartland and Rosie Brennan; sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends.