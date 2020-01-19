Beautiful tribute paid to Eileen (Loxie) O'Neill

Eileen (Loxie) O'Neill (née Gannon), 2 Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, and formerly of Inistioge, passed away peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Tuesday, January 7.



Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Caroline, Helen, Michelle and Patricia, son Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, Peggy, sons in law, daughter in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.



Requiem Mass was con-celebrated by Rev Dan Bollard and Monsignor Jim Cassin in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.



Eileen’s granddaughter Caoimhe, delivered a beautiful tribute to her nanny. Grandchildren and family members took part in the Prayers of the Faithful and Offertory Procession. Burial took place in St Mary’s New Cemetery.