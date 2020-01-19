Elizabeth (Liz) Monahan bore her illness with great faith

The death took place on Saturday December 21 of Elizabeth (Liz) Monahan (née Dwyer) at her residence in 47 Erkindale Drive, Durrow following an illness borne with great faith.



A member of a highly respected family in the community the late Liz Monahan will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbours.



Wife of the late Mick, sister of the late John and Jim and grandmother of the late Kieran. Deeply regretted by her sons James and Michael, sisters Alice, Mary and Annie, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.



The large attendance at her wake, rosary and removal paid their last respects to a lovely lady and to offer to the Monahan family their heartfelt sympathy.

Following funeral prayers, removal took place to the Holy Trinity Church; Durrow for Requiem Mass. Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery. May Liz rest in peace!