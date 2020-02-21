Pete Salter part and parcel of life on Deenside for close to half a century

The death has occurred of Pete Salter, Ballyhemmon, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Friday, February 7.



Originally from Graiguecullen, Co Laois he had been part and parcel of life on Deenside for close to half a century following his marriage to the late Sally Byrne RIP, Maryville.



A kind, gentle and peace loving man, his early working days were in the Sugar Factory, Carlow and latterly locally at Comerama. Textile Mills. An avid reader, he was a regular user of the mobile library service.



Sport played a major role all through his life and he holds the distinction of playing in goals for the Laois team who reached the All-Ireland under-21 football final in 1965.



He was a loyal supporter of Arsenal and also played for local soccer club Deen Rovers. Pete enjoyed the simple things in life and the banter in Bollards over a pint or two. Despite the inclement weather conditions there was a great turnout for the obsequies and it was lovely to see a number of his former colleagues from Graiguecullen GAA Club form a guard of honour on his final journey to the church.



He was laid to rest in the parish cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr Ian Doyle, Kiltown assisted by Msgr Michael Ryan PP Castlecomer.

Pete will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Anita, son-in-law Kevin, grandson Darragh, brothers Michael and Noel, sisters Kay, Maureen and Áine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends.