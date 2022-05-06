Kilkenny fighter Myles Price takes on former UFC champion tonight

Fight fans across Kilkenny will be staying up until the early hours tomorrow (Saturday) as local Team Ryano leader Myles 'Splinter/Magic' Price will take on Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in a much-awaited Professional Fighters League (PFL) bout.

Pettis, a former UFC Lightweight Champion, is looking to avenge himself following a disappointing debut season in the PFL, but Kilkenny's Price will be on a mission to impress as he makes his Stateside debut.

.@Showtimepettis vs @Myles_Splinter is OFFICIAL in the lone lightweight bout of #2022PFL3! The top lightweight spot is up for grabs with a 1st or 2nd round finish.



⚖️

Pettis 155.4 lbs

Price 154.8 lbs pic.twitter.com/CGR9cvGRgR May 5, 2022

Price's last fight, back in 2019, saw him emerge victorious over SBG Ireland's Peter Queally at Bellator 217.

In recent interviews, the Kilkenny fighter has assured fans that the gap between fights is not a cause for concern and that he has been training hard to be sharp both physically and psychologically.

Price recently signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL) MMA after leaving Bellator and the promotion booked him to fight Pettis in a standout season opening bout.

The PFL’s matches are held inside a 10-sided mixed-martial arts cage known as the SmartCage, and adhere to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, with the exception of the prohibition of elbow strikes.

You can catch the main action from the Esports Stadium Arlington on free-to-air Channel 4 from 2am Saturday morning.