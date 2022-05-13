Kilkenny fighter thanks supporters after recent defeat to former UFC champion

Kilkenny fighter Myles Price has thanked his supporters after last week's defeat to former UFC champion Anthony Pettis at PFL 3 in Texas.

In a statement recently posted on social media, the local Team Ryano leader stated that the only real disappointment he feels now was not getting to perform how he knows he can.

"I prepared myself to the best of my ability for last week's contest understanding I had a huge challenge in front of me coming off an over three year layoff and in with a former UFC world champion," he said.

"As much as I prepared for it, the time off caught up with me in moments where I wasn't performing optimally...

"Facing this is important I want to be the type of coach that leads from the front physically and more importantly mentally. I take nothing away from my opponent; he turned up and I didn't."

The local fighter also expressed gratefulness and gratitude to be in the position that he finds himself now.

"I am truly so grateful to be where I am today," he said.

"It is a lonely lifestyle with a lot of sacrifice but in this there is some real meaningful suffering which I believe is the key to being content."

Price also thanked his coaches, sports psychologist, Team Ryano, the UFD gym and all his sponsors for their support.

The Kilkenny fighter is expected to fight again in five weeks time in Atlanta, Georgia.

He will be hoping to give fans a better account of his skills next time he enters the cage.

"On my good days I can mix it with the best in the world."