Kilkenny's Mia Griffin scoops bronze medal in cycling Nations Cup

Mia Griffin
Kilkenny's Mia Griffin has proved herself yet again to be among the best in world cycling, this weekend, taking a medal in the Tissot Nations Cup.
Mia Griffin and fellow Irish cyclist Alice Sharpe won bronze in the hotly contested Madison track cycling competition, in Milton, Canada. The weekend of competitions was part of the Tissot Nations Cup series.
Griffin and Sharpe took bronze with 29 points, ahead of Japan in fourth place with 22 points. Italy scooped gold on 54 points with Australia in the silver medal position on 45 points.
The Irish ladies finished ahead of competition from countries including Great Britain, USA, Germany and home nation Canada.
Alice Sharpe and Mia Griffin bag bronze in the Madison #TissotNationsCup pic.twitter.com/CamIryyYaA— Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) May 15, 2022
It's not Mia's first track medal. As a member of a four-woman team Mia also won a bronze medal at the Women's Team Pursuit European Track Cycling Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland, last October.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.