21 Jul 2022

Funding boost for boxing club in Kilkenny

Marble City Boxing Club members with Texaco Dealer, John de Loughry (second left) and Valero Area Sales Manager, Niall O’Rourke (fourth right)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

21 Jul 2022 11:47 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, Kilkenny’s Marble City Boxing Club has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to enhance its facilities.

Based in Roachpond, Kilkenny, Marble City Boxing Club caters for individuals from all backgrounds, striving to foster an environment in which members can grow and channel their energies in a positive manner.

In 2019, the Club was awarded the ‘best boxing club in Leinster’ title, based on the amount of champions it produced in a single championship.

[Image: Club members Jack Johnson, Garry Kehoe and Cian Stapleton pictured with Texaco Dealer, John de Loughry and Valero Area Sales Manager, Niall O’Rourke] 

Under the scheme, the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Club members Scott Delaney, Cian Stapleton, Mick Johnson, Garry Kehoe, Jack Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Shay Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fitzpatrick joined Texaco Dealer, John de Loughry and Valero Area Sales Manager, Niall O’Rourke at the Texaco Service Station, Talbot’s Inch for the presentation.

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.

