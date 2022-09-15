Dive in! Marble City Mile returns to Kilkenny this weekend

The 4th annual Marble City Mile swim event will take place this Saturday, September 17, in Kilkenny City.
There will be three events - the mile (1600m), the half-mile (800m) and the 4 x 200m relay.
Entrants can register from 10am at Canal Square for an 11am start at the River Nore.
There are over twenty prize categories and an array of prizes up for grabs for participants.
There will also be finisher medals for all.
Who can enter? All competent open water swimmers who are Swim Ireland / Triathlon Ireland / Water Safety Ireland members (18 yrs+).
Sign up online via Eventbrite.
Laurie Grace, Chairman, James Hoban Society of Ireland; Colum O'Riordan, CEO, Irish Architectural Archive; Denis Bergin, Honorary Director, The James Hoban Societies of Ireland and the United States
Kilkenny's Butler Gallery will be running a dementia friendly event next week on Tuesday September 20, 2022 Photo: Evelyn McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.