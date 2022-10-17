Kilkenny winner announced for Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Nine winners for the 2022 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards sponsored by Godolphin were announced today.

Formerly known as the Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards, the award ceremony will take place in the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, County Kildare on Tuesday October 25 where the flagship award – The Irish Racing Excellence Award will be announced and presented to one of the Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners.

The individual Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winners are:

Tom Agar, Senior Groom, Jim Bolger, Co Kilkenny

Brian Delahunt, Stud Groom, Baroda Stud, Co Kildare

Edward Farrell , Stud Groom, Lisieux Stud, Co Kildare

Imran Haider, Barn Manager & Work Rider, Willie Mullins, Co Carlow

Tommy Hayes, Yard Manager, Goffs, Co Kildare

Denis Lawlor, Stud Groom, Ballyphilip Stud, Co Limerick

Stephanie McGinley, Stud Groom, Boardsmill Stud, Co Meath

Sinead O’Sullivan, Travelling Head Groom, John J Murphy, Co Cork

The winner of the Racecourse Award, chosen by the Irish Stable Staff Association based on a quality programme evaluation, is Downpatrick Racecourse in Co Down. The survey evaluates each racecourse on a range of criteria relating to facilities for stable employees with the purpose of setting quality standards at all racecourses in Ireland.

Each Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award winner will receive a specially commissioned trophy by sculptor Ani Mollereau and €4,000. An additional €2,500 will be awarded to their employers to be used for the benefit of each winner’s colleagues.

The Racecourse Award winner, Downpatrick Racecourse win €2,500 to be spent on upgrading facilities that will benefit stable employees along with an Ani Mollereau trophy.

The Irish Racing Excellence Award winner will receive an additional €5,000 and €2,500 for their employer to be used for the benefit of their work colleagues.

Joe Osborne, Managing Director, Godolphin Ireland, said: “All of us at Godolphin are proud to continue our sponsorship of these awards. The revised format and rebranding have been well received and the high standard of the award winners confirms the level of excellence, commitment and enthusiasm which combine to deliver success for Irish thoroughbred breeding and racing.”

Michael O’Rourke, Chairman of the judging committee, said: “The quality and range of nominations for these awards improves every year and it is a testament to the continuing vitality of the thoroughbred breeding and racing industry in Ireland. My thanks to all the judges for the time they have invested in making this year's format work so well. Godolphin’s continuing sponsorship of the awards gives us confidence that these awards will continue to inspire and reward the people who keep this wonderful industry in world-beating condition.”